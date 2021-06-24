Football
Germany 2-2 Hungary: Late Goretzka strike sends Low's men through in Euro 2020

By Stephen Creek
Leon Goretzka
Leon Goretzka

Budapest, June 24: Germany scraped through to the knockout stages of Euro 2020 and set up a last-16 showdown against England after Leon Goretzka's late equaliser earned them a 2-2 draw with Hungary.

Adam Szalai of Mainz, who has spent most of his career in the Bundesliga, gave Hungary the lead in Munich after 11 minutes to leave Germany facing an early exit.

There was a brief reprieve when Kai Havertz scored a 66th-minute header, but just 91 seconds later Joachim Low's men were caught napping and Andras Schafer took full advantage in restoring Hungary's lead.

Goretzka rescued Germany from their first exit at this stage of the competition since 2004, and sent Hungary crashing out in the process.

Story first published: Thursday, June 24, 2021, 2:30 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 24, 2021

