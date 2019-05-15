Football

Hebei China Fortune fans get their wish as Coleman is sacked

By
Chris Coleman
Former Wales and Sunderland manager Chris Coleman is looking for work once again after being sacked by Hebei China Fortune.

Hebei (China), May 15: Chinese Super League club Hebei China Fortune have sacked Chris Coleman after 11 months at the helm.

Coleman, who took Wales to the Euro 2016 semi-finals, succeeded Manuel Pellegrini last June shortly after suffering relegation with Sunderland, but he has paid the price for a poor start to the 2019 campaign.

After finishing sixth in the division last term, Hebei have claimed just a single victory in nine CSL games, leaving them second from bottom in the 16-team league.

They have lost each of their past three games, including the recent 2-3 home defeat to Henan Jianye, when supporters held up a banner that read: "Hello Mr. Coleman, please go home! You're fired!"

The club's hierarchy have since decided a change of leadership is required.

A statement from the club read: "After negotiation between the two sides, Chris Coleman will no longer serve as the head coach of the Hebei China Fortune.

"We sincerely thank Coleman for his hard work and contribution and wish him all the best in future work and life."

 
Bangladesh won by 6 wickets
Story first published: Wednesday, May 15, 2019, 13:20 [IST]
