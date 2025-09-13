Borussia Dortmund Triumphs 2-0 Against Heidenheim As Guirassy Continues Scoring Streak

Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid Live Streaming: Where and When to Watch La Liga match in India, UK and other Countries?

Borussia Dortmund maintained their unbeaten streak in the Bundesliga with a 2-0 victory over Heidenheim, who played most of the match with ten men. Serhou Guirassy and Maximilian Beier scored in the first half, propelling Dortmund to the top of the early standings. The match began energetically, with Karim Adeyemi's shot being saved by Diant Ramaj within the first minute.

Shortly after Adeyemi's attempt, Budu Zivzivadze received a red card for a late tackle on Felix Nmecha. This dismissal gave Dortmund an advantage, which Guirassy capitalised on by scoring with a header from Julian Ryerson's cross. Beier then doubled the lead just before halftime, converting Adeyemi's pass into an easy goal.

Despite being down a player, Heidenheim tried to fight back in the second half. Arijon Ibrahimovic forced Gregor Kobel into a save with his curling shot. However, Dortmund's defence held firm, and Guirassy was denied twice by Ramaj at the near post towards the end of the match.

Niko Kovac expressed his desire for Dortmund to be title contenders this season. With their current form, they are certainly in contention at the top of the table. Guirassy has been instrumental in this run, scoring in eight consecutive Bundesliga matches. Only Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Robert Lewandowski have had longer scoring streaks among non-German players.

Heidenheim struggled offensively after losing their striker early in the game. Dortmund took full advantage of this situation. They managed 17 shots resulting in 2.7 expected goals (xG), while Heidenheim only managed one shot on target and 0.39 xG.

Dortmund’s performance against Heidenheim highlights their strong start to the season and their potential as serious contenders for the title. With players like Guirassy maintaining excellent form, they are well-positioned to challenge for top honours this year.