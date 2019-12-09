I-League 2019-20: Preview: Indian Arrows and Aizawl both look focused in their quest for first win

Goa, December 09: All India Football Federation (AIFF) developmental side Indian Arrows will be hoping for better fortunes when they take on Aizawl FC at the Tilak Maidan on Monday (December 9). The match is scheduled to kick-off at 7 pm and will be broadcast LIVE on DSPORT.
Both seem focused as they are yet to taste a victory going into the 10 fixture of the 13th Hero I-League season. The young Arrows got their season underway against Gokulam Kerala and despite a resilient showing, fell short by a goal.
Speaking ahead of the match, Shanmugam Venkatesh, Head Coach, Indian Arrows reflected on his young side's performance against the current league leaders and said, "The game we played against Gokulam was good and we played really well - but in patches. In some parts of the game, we were very good but there are still a lot of things to improve and work upon."
Looking forward to their upcoming match, he further added, "Aizawl are a good side and have quite a few quality players. Their coach Stanley Rozario is very experienced. They will come out fighting after their result in the first two matches and we are working hard to get ready for the game."
Aizawl FC, on the other hand, have just a point to show after their first two games, earning a draw at home against Mohun Bagan and losing to Northeast rivals NEROCA FC in Imphal.
Stanley Rozario, Head Coach, Aizawl FC remained positive following their defeat in the Northeast derby and said, "The match was played at a high tempo and both teams played with tremendous fighting spirit. Neroca scored the first goal through a free-kick and my players missed some scoring chances. In the second half, we dominated the game in all aspects and created many chances but couldn't find the target."
He also asserted the need to remain calm and positive by adding, "My team comprises young players like Isak, Chara, Paul, Joe who all are under 22 yrs. But they have improved immensely and they will become a good asset for Aizawl FC and the country in the coming days."
"It's a long journey from Imphal to Goa. But, we won't want to give any excuse and looking forward to the match against Indian Arrows and hopefully, my team will score goals and collect nothing less than three."
Source: Media Release