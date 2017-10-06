India players meet parents before World Cup debut

New Delhi, October 6: Players of India's U-17 World Cup squad today met their parents at the team hotel, hours before the nation's debut in the premier FIFA tournament.
It was an emotional meeting with their parents, many of whom struggled to make ends meet. The meeting at the Lalit hotel was arranged by the All India Football Federation (AIFF).
Parents of our young colts who are about to make history come to meet their kids.
"The AIFF gave us time to meet the players at team hotel today. My parents were happy and got emotional while meeting Amarjit. We have not met him for a long time," India captain Amarjit Singh's elder brother, Umakanta, told PTI.
"Parents of almost all the players were there, except for one or two," said Umakanta, who came with his parents and his sister.
Pictures all around.
The team members had, on Sunday (October 1), said the presence of their families during the matches will motivate them to perform better.
India begin their campaign by taking on USA tonight at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. India, hosting their first ever FIFA tournament, are clubbed in Group A alongside Colombia, Ghana and USA.
The Coach takes a picture with Stalin's family.