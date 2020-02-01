ISL 2019-20: FC Goa sack Sergio Lobera; Derrick Pereira to take charge

Bengaluru, Feb 1: In a shocking move, current Hero Indian Super League (ISL) table-toppers FC Goa have sacked head coach Sergio Lobera.
The Kerala Blasters vs Odisha FC match was the final ISL game that the Spanish manager oversaw, as the Goan club decided to terminate his contract despite Goa sitting on top of the table. Lobera’s assistant Jesus Tato is also set to depart the ISL club, along with Lobera’s entire support staff.
Meanwhle, Derrick Pereira will take charge of the team till the end of the season. Pereira, who is the coach of the club’s reserve side will be the interim coach. Pereira had served as Lobera’s assistant in the 2017-18 season. Apart from coaching the reserves, Pereira was also the technical director. He will now don the coach’s hat till the end of the season.
Goa’s decision to sack the coach came as a surprise as the Gaurs had been enjoying a good run under the Spanish manager. Lobera took charge of Goa in 2017 and Goa has had a good run under the Spanish manager. Last season Goa narrowly missed out on the title, losing to Bengaluru FC in the finals. Under Lobera’s tutelage the club also won the Super Cup with a win over Chennaiyin FC in the summit clash.