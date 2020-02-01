Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

ISL 2019-20: FC Goa sack Sergio Lobera; Derrick Pereira to take charge

By
ISL 2019-20: FC Goa sack Sergio Lobera; Derrick Pereira to take charge

Bengaluru, Feb 1: In a shocking move, current Hero Indian Super League (ISL) table-toppers FC Goa have sacked head coach Sergio Lobera.

The Kerala Blasters vs Odisha FC match was the final ISL game that the Spanish manager oversaw, as the Goan club decided to terminate his contract despite Goa sitting on top of the table. Lobera’s assistant Jesus Tato is also set to depart the ISL club, along with Lobera’s entire support staff.

ISL Fixtures | ISL Results | ISL Points Table

Meanwhle, Derrick Pereira will take charge of the team till the end of the season. Pereira, who is the coach of the club’s reserve side will be the interim coach. Pereira had served as Lobera’s assistant in the 2017-18 season. Apart from coaching the reserves, Pereira was also the technical director. He will now don the coach’s hat till the end of the season.

Goa’s decision to sack the coach came as a surprise as the Gaurs had been enjoying a good run under the Spanish manager. Lobera took charge of Goa in 2017 and Goa has had a good run under the Spanish manager. Last season Goa narrowly missed out on the title, losing to Bengaluru FC in the finals. Under Lobera’s tutelage the club also won the Super Cup with a win over Chennaiyin FC in the summit clash.

More ISL News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Saturday, February 1, 2020, 9:34 [IST]
Other articles published on Feb 1, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue