ISL 2020-21: Hugo Boumous banned for two more matches; no further action against Edu Bedia

Bengaluru, February 19: The Disciplinary Committee of the All India Football Federation (AIFF) has handed Mumbai City FC's Hugo Boumous an additional two-match ban and imposed a fine of Rs 2 Lakhs for 'gross serious indisciplinary unsporting acts and misdemeanours' during their Indian Super League (ISL) game against FC Goa, played at the GMC Stadium Bambolim on February 8.
The AIFF's Disciplinary Committee found Boumous guilty of 'insulting and defaming match officials.'
The player received his fourth caution of the season before a direct red card during the game's injury time.
While he was automatically suspended for two games, his ban will now stretch to four matches.
Boumous will miss Mumbai City FC's remaining games in the League phase.
He will be eligible for selection again in the play-offs.
The club has already secured a last four berth.
Meanwhile, the AIFF panel also delivered their verdict on two separate cases.
FC Goa's Edu Bedia was acquitted of charges relating to 'unsporting behaviour' towards Chennaiyin FC player Deepak Tangri.
The AIFF body was satisfied with the player's response and all other evidence presented during a hearing with Bedia. The FC Goa captain has already served a one-game suspension owing to accumulated cautions.
Also, there were no additional sanctions imposed upon Hyderabad FC's Mohammed Yasir after his red-card incident against SC East Bengal on February 12.
(Source: ISL Media)