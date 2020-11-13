ISL 2020-21, Odisha FC: Team Preview: Squad, Fixtures, Best Players, Strength, Weakness, Predictions

Bengaluru, November 13: Odisha FC made their debut in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2019 season after Delhi Dynamos shifted their from Delhi to Bhubaneswar, the capital city of Odisha. With the entry of some strong and iconic teams like Mohun Bagan and East Bengal in the league, the level of competition is bound to increase in ISL 2020-21 season and Odisha FC players would be eager to put their best foot forward.
Spanish manager Josep Gombau, who was appointed coach of Delhi Dynamos for 2018 season, continued his services in the next season for Odisha FC but the team finished sixth to everyone's disappointment.
Later in March 2020, due to his familial obligations, Odisha parted ways with Josep Gombau. For the upcoming season, the franchise hired Scotland's Stuart Baxter for the job and the owners, as well as the fans, would be looking for an improved show this season.
In ISL 2019-20 season, Odisha FC won seven of their 18 games, lost 7 and drew four to bag a total of 25 points. In what could be understood as a consolation for the franchise, the team performed better than Kerala Blasters FC and NorthEast United FC.
Now, Odisha would aim for a better finish under the new coach, Baxter. They will begin their campaign against Hyderabad FC on November 21.
Here's the SWOT, squads, fixtures etc.
Strength:
Spaniard Aridane Santana was the key player from the last season for Odisha FC and scored 9 goals and even made a couple of assists. Goalkeeper Arshdeep Singh made 29 saves for his team and conceded just 14 goals. Manuel Onwu - the Spanish forward scored 7 goals from 10 matches and participated in a couple of assists.
Odisha have been very proactive in the transfer market, roping in several young talents across every position on the field. Among the players signed by the club recently, only full-back George D'Souza and goalkeeper Ravi Kumar are above 25 years of age.
Among the youngsters who have been brought in by Odisha, many come with experience in professional football. While Kamalpreet Singh plied his trade for I-League club East Bengal, Hendry Antonay and Saurabh Meher joined the club from Indian Arrows. Meanwhile, Paul Ramfangzauva and Isak Vanlalruatfela plied their trade for Aizawl FC, where both were regulars.
Crucial to Odisha's performance last season were two youngsters in 23-year-old winger Jerry Mawihmingthanga and 20-year-old Shubham Sarangi. While Jerry managed five assists and two goals last season and he would be hoping to add to that tally by improving his finishes in the upcoming campaign.
Weakness:
The team has a lot of youngsters in its ranks and their inexperience to remain strong in crunch situations is going to be crucial. Also, the entry of a new coach and his strategies could go haywire if the players fail to be in sync. The team has to work more on its defence for it conceded 31 goals in the previous season. Also, players will be staying in the biosecure bubble in Goa - where the entire tournament will be held. Coping up with biosecure bubble is also going to be a big challenge for the squad and keeping themselves motivated through troubled times is going to be tough.
Odisha FC Squad
Goalkeepers: Arshdeep Singh, Ankit, Arsh Banwait, Dorronsoro.
Defenders: Rana, Shubham, Amit, C Delgado, Gaurav Bora, Chhuantea, Sajid, Narayan.
Mid-fielders: Bikramjit, Dia Diagne, Xisco H, Jerry, M Tebar, Perez Guedes, Nandha, Romeo, Vinit.
Forwards: Aridane Santana, Daniel, Mangku Kuki.
Best Players:
Arshdeep Singh
Aridane Santana
Jerry Mawihmingthanga
Mangku Kuki
OFC Fixtures till round 11:
Odisha Vs Hyderabad - November 23 @ 7:30 PM
Jamshedpur vs Odisha - November 29 @ 5:00 PM
ATK Mohun Bagan Vs Odisha - December 3 @ 7:30 PM
Mumbai City FC vs Odisha - December 6 @ 5:00 PM
Odisha Vs Goa - December 12 @ 7:30 PM
Odisha vs Bengaluru FC - December 17 @ 7:30 PM
Odisha vs NorthEast United - December 22 @ 7:30 PM
East Bengal vs Odisha - January 3, 2021 @ 5:00 PM
Kerala Blasters vs Odisha - January 7 @ 7:30 PM
Chennaiyin FC vs Odisha - January 10 @ 5:00 PM