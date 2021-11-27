ISL 2021-2022: BFC, Blasters eye first win in sentimental derby

Bengaluru, November 27: Both Bengaluru FC and Kerala Blasters will be eyeing their first win in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 season as the two southern sides face off in Match 11 at the Bambolim Athletic Stadium in Goa on Sunday (November 28) in what is literally the sentimental derby.
Bengaluru, who went down 1-2 to Odisha in their season opener while the Blasters suffered a 2-4 reversal to ATK Mohun Bagan in the lung opener.
The match kicks off at 7.30 pm IST and will be shown live on Star Sports 2 SD/HD channels and live streamed on orts Network, Disney+Hotstar and JioTV.
""I've heard a lot about this game, the opponents and the tradition and culture behind this fixture. It's going to be a tough match, but in football the most important thing is to score one more goal than the opponent. Kerala are a team that are very good in the duels, and this means that we will have to be sharp across the pitch. I feel Kerala will be our toughest opponents in the three games we would have played," said Bengaluru FC head coach Marco Pezzaiuoli, speaking to the press on the eve of the game.
On the other hand, Kerala Blasters coach Ivan Vukomanovic played down the hype surrounding the game between the two clubs who have the most fan base in ISL.
"Of course, some games, they have more spicy things in it like this is the case now. But actually, for us, the coaching staff, the players, it's a football game. So the approach is always the same. We have to be fully concentrated and focus on the things we want to achieve on the pitch, and that's it," said Vukomanovic.
The game promises to be a thrilling one regardless of the result and one can expect sparks to fly. Bring it on!