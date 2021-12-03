ISL 2021-22: Chennaiyin FC's Narayan Das guards against taking his former team SC East Bengal lightly

Bengaluru, December 3: The Match 15 of Indian Super League between Chennaiyin FC and SC East Bengal at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco on Friday (December 3) will see Narayan Das line up against his former team.
Though SCEB have had a dismal start to the ISL 2021-22 season, experienced defender Das, who played for Red and Gold Brigade last season, feels his former club is still a good team and can't be taken lightly.
"We won the first two games. We want to continue that (winning run) and win the third match too. That's our target," Das said in the pre-match virtual media interaction.
ISL 2021-22: Buoyant Chennaiyin FC face struggling SC East Bengal
CFC and SCEB have had contrasting fortunes in their ISL campaign so far.
While two-time ISL champions CFC won both their matches so far, the Kolkata outfit are struggling to stay afloat, having drawn one and lost two matches.
Also the Kolkata side has conceded 10 goals and the defence has looked shaky, something which CFC will be hoping to cash in on Friday night at Vasco.
ISL RESULTS | POINTS TABLE | FIXTURES
And CFC coach Bozidar Bandovic was candid while admitting that the teams needs to carry the winning momentum forward.
"We have a chance now to make three wins in a row. We need to be better, quicker and need to have good decisions. We need to improve and I believe we will play better. We had a very good start and that is good for our confidence. We need to be more focused for the next games.
We need to show respect to every opponent. It doesn't matter if they concede 10 goals or lose a game, SCEB will try to win the game, especially now," Bandovic said.
ISL 2021-22: Anirudh Thapa ready for captain's challenge
The 52-year-old Montenegrin coach also heaped praises on Marina Machans's newly-appointed skipper Anirudh Thapa and his leadership, who led the team from the front and struck a brilliant winner on Monday against The Highlanders.
"I chose him as captain as I believe in him and he's a leader. He knows what he needs to do. He has personality and this is his team as he has been playing for this club for many years," Bandovic said.
CFC have played two matches against SC East Bengal in the league so far with both resulting in a draw.
Head-to-Head:
Chennaiyin FC vs SC East Bengal
Matches: 2, CFC: 0, SCEB: 0; Draw: 2
Goals: CFC: 2, SCEB: 2
CFC is missing the services of influential mid-fielder Rafael Crivallero, owing to an injury, but Vladimir Koman has proved to be a more than apt replacement and will look to make a mark after having indicated his intent to score in every game.
SCEB had drawn against Jamshedpur before losing to ATK Mohun Bagan and Odisha FC and they will rue their chances.
Coach Manuel Diaz had been critical of the team after the heartbreaking 4-6 loss to Odisha FC and he will be hoping that the team puts up a better performance against a side high on confidence.
The matchat Vaso on Friday will kick off at 7.30pm IST and will be shown live on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 3 SD/HD channels.