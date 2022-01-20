ISL 2021-22: Jamshedpur FC vs Mumbai City FC tie postponed

Bengaluru, January 20: The coronavirus (COVID-19) scare is posing more challenges in sport, with Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 season's Match No 67 between Jamshedpur FC and Mumbai City FC scheduled to be held on Friday (January 21) at the Athletic Stadium, Bambolim, Goa, being postponed.
As per an ISL Media Release, the decision to postpone the match was taken considering advice from the League's medical team on Jamshedpur FC's inability to safely field a team and prepare for the match.
This is the second match in a row that is being postponed for suspected COVID-19 reports, following the Kerala Blasters vs ATK Mohun Bagan tie which was scheduled for Thursday (January 20).
ISL 2021-22: Kerala Blasters vs ATK Mohun Bagan tie postponed
The Jamshedpur FC vs Mumbai City FC tie is the sixth match (second in a row) of the ISL 2021-22 season to be either rescheduled or postponed due to the COVID-19 scare.
The last two seasons of ISL have been played inside a bio-bubble with the COVID 19 pandemic throwing up challenges every single day in terms of the health and safety of all stakeholders.
ISL FIXTURES | RESULTS | POINTS TABLE
Ever since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020, the dynamics of football have changed drastically, globally and especially in India.
The ISL organisers were lucky enough to complete the 2019-20 season, though the final was played without fans. With empty stadiums becoming the new normal, it was decided to host the 2020-21 ISL season at a single venue.
Gone was the home-and-away advantage, such an important factor in league football.
The ISL 2021-22 season had begun on November 19 under a bio-bubble in three venues in Goa -- Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Margao, Tilak Maidan in Vasco da Gama and GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolin.
The 2021-22 season will continue to be held amidst the COVID-19 scare though organisers will now have to do a lot of rejigging.
ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC: Match postponed amid Covid fears
Match No. 53 between ATK Mohun Bagan and Odisha FC has been rescheduled to Sunday (January 23) at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda. Kick-off is at 9:30 PM IST. The match was originally scheduled for January 8.
The pause button was already hit on the ongoing season of the I-League after multiple COVID-19 cases were reported amongst the participating teams inside the bio bubble.