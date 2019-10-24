Football
ISL: Hyderabad FC's Nestor Gordillo to miss eight matches

By
Nestor Gordillo
Nestor Gordillo had been handed a four-month ban by the AIFF. Image: Twitter

Bengaluru, October 24: Hyderabad FC's new signing Nestor Gordillo will be ineligible for selection for the club's first eight games in the Indian Super League's (ISL) ongoing season.

It may be recalled that the Spaniard was handed a four-month ban by the All India Football Federation (AIFF) Players' Status Committee on August 13 for a breach of contract clause.

Gordillo had signed a 'pre-contract' with the now defunct Pune City FC despite having a year left in his contract with I League champions Chennai City FC.

The Spaniard was then also asked to pay a compensation of three-months salary to the club and pay a fine of Rs 50,000 to the AIFF.

The former Atletico Madrid reserve player had been a revelation for Chennai City FC en route to their maiden I League title, scoring eight goals and setting up another six.

Hyderabad FC who replaced Pune City FC will make their ISL debut on Friday (October 25) in an away game against two-time former champions ATK at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan.

Latest, the 30-year-old can be available for Phil Brown's men in the current ISL season is when Hyderabad FC host ATK in the reverse fixture on December 21.

Though the Englishman is having most of the erstwhile Pune City FC players at his disposal, Gordillo's absence leaves a big gap in the midfield.

Story first published: Thursday, October 24, 2019, 15:50 [IST]
