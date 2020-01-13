ISL Transfer Watch: Bengaluru FC's Juanan Gonzalez signs two-year contract extension

Bengaluru, January 13: Bengaluru FC defender Juanan Gonzalez has signed a new two-year contract extension that will keep the Spaniard with the Indian Super League (ISL) champions till the end of the 2021-2022 season.
The 32-year-old, who joined BFC in 2016, has made 96 appearances for the club till date, scoring four goals in that time, most notably in the 2016 AFC Cup semifinal against Johor Darul Ta'zim.
"I've always maintained that I'm content here; at this club, in this city and in this League. My family has been very happy since we moved to Bengaluru and the way this club treats you, makes it easy to make these decisions. I'm looking forward to contributing to this club for as long as I can," Juanan told BFC website afrer renewing the deal.
BFC are currently perched second in the ISL table with 22 points, two behind leaders FC Goa.
The Blues next play Mumbai FC at the Mumbai Football Arena on Friday (January 17).
BFC coach Carles Cuadrat, who joined the club at the same time as Juanan, spoke highly of his centre-half.
"Juanan and I arrived in Bengaluru on the same day and he has been an integral part of the club since day one. He gives everything for the team, and with his experience and talent, is one of the most important players in our system. He loves the club, its fans, and feels deeply for the badge. We're all very happy that he has signed a new contract with us," said Cuadrat.
(Source: BFC Media)