Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Neither Cruyff nor Guardiola could turn Argentina around, claims AFA director Menotti

By Opta
Lionel Messi

London, June 22: Not even Johan Cruyff or Pep Guardiola could turn things around with the current Argentina team, according to the Argentine Football Association's (AFA) director of national teams Cesar Luis Menotti.

Argentina have been in turmoil over the past 12 months, starting with the thoroughly underwhelming World Cup showing last year when they were eliminated in the last 16.

That cost Jorge Sampaoli his job and his assistant Lionel Scaloni stepped into the role on an interim basis, before being appointed permanently.

Two games into the 2019 Copa America, Argentina have just one point after a defeat to Colombia was followed by a draw with Paraguay, leaving them in danger of early elimination.

Menotti, who was coach when Argentina won their first World Cup in 1978, believes even the best coaches would not be able to fix things.

"Neither Cruyff nor Guardiola today could turn the history of the Argentine national team," he told Diario Popular.

"It reflects the present great complexity that Argentina is living through. Scaloni, of course, has to be evaluated, because we are all evaluated every day.

"It is essential to see the complete development, the complete overview. If we do not do so and we only partially look at it, then we are wrong.

"This selection had almost no rehearsal, it goes out and plays, and of course it is exposed, without a broad plan of work and without a schedule that all the areas of football respect, especially the leaders. The selection will not recover."

Menotti elaborated on his criticism of clubs, claiming the AFA hoped to implement plans that would have seen the best domestic Argentina players spend more time away from their teams, boosting familiarity and cohesion in the national side.

However, Menotti says the "leaders" of Superliga Argentina clubs refused to buy into the AFA's plans, and he pointed the finger at them.

"There was an intention to organise the selection, to train, to get together, to have a group of players training in Argentina," he said.

"But the leaders did not allow it because of different interests, and that greatly weakens any player and any coach.

"Argentina has to improvise and there is a political use of criticism, criticising a selection project that will start now, because when I arrived there was only the president of the AFA, that's why I am surprised by the opportunist leaders who criticise when the national team loses and they're never worried.

"There are leaders who expect Argentina to be eliminated. It is obvious that it's wrong for the us to rely on them when they did nothing to defend the national team."

More COPA AMERICA News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Predictions
Match 28 - June 22 2019, 03:00 PM
India
Afghanistan
Predict Now
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Saturday, June 22, 2019, 15:10 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 22, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue