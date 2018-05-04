Jordi Cruyff: Barcelona sporting director move is only rumours

Kolkata, May 4: Former Barcelona player Jordi Cruyff, who is the son of legendary Johan, has dismissed reports of him taking over as sporting director at Camp Nou as 'rumours.'
The 44-year-old's reported move to Barcelona gathered momentum after the Dutch veteran announced he will leave his role as Maccabi Tel Aviv coach at the end of the season which he joined in 2012.
Jordi joined the Israel side after spending two years as a sporting director at AEK Larnaca in Cyprus the same whom at first which he choose at Macavi. But later he became the club's first team coach in 2017 which he has decided to leave at the end of summer.
During his stay at Macavi, the Israel club have seen lots of success all around. Jordi guided the club to three successive Israeli championships from 2013.
The current club president Josep Maria Bartomeu could leave his position at the end of the season whereas Barca's current sporting director Robert Fernandez is also out of contract in the summer and reportedly will not be offered an extension.
This had led to speculation that the Catalan side are weighing up a move to land Jordi to work alongside general manager Pep Segura. But Jordi now has claimed that recent talk on this matter is just rumours and insisted no decision has been taken over his next move yet.
Cruyff told Sky Sports: "I think in the last 12-18 months there has always been that rumour coming up. Previously, in other years, there has been talks, maybe not in that role specifically.
"We'll see what's going to happen because it's a club near my heart, but sometimes that's not enough reason to make a decision like this.
"Timing has to be right, and we're not really in a situation to give a clear answer on that. We'll see, so far it's only rumours."
Just like his father, Jordi also played for Barcelona early in his career,. However he managed to stay only two years with the Catalans before playing as a midfielder for clubs like Manchester United, Celta Vigo, Alaves, Espanyol and Metalurh Donetsk and Valletta.
