Football

Jorge Jesus unveiled as Al-Hilal head coach

Posted By:
Jorge Jesus
Jorge Jesus

Riyadh, June 6: Al-Hilal appointed experienced Portuguese head coach Jorge Jesus on a one-year deal, the Saudi Arabian giants announced.

Jesus had one year remaining on his contract with Portugal's Sporting CP but the 63-year-old opted to join Al-Hilal amid financial and political problems in Lisbon.

The former Benfica boss has the option of an additional year at Al-Hilal, who won the Saudi Pro League in 2017-18 but failed to advance past the AFC Champions League group stage, after replacing former Paraguay head coach Ramon Diaz.

Jesus had spent the previous 28 years of his career in Portugal with clubs including Braga and most recently Sporting CP, but his most successful period came at Benfica where he reached two Europa League finals and won 10 domestic trophies.

Sporting finished third last season, 10 points adrift of champions Porto.

However, the campaign was overshadowed by unrest after players and staff were attacked by a group of people at Sporting's training ground in May.

The incident, which saw striker Bas Dost receive several cuts to his head, took place just two days after a 2-1 loss to Maritimo – a result that meant Sporting missed out on Champions League qualification.

Outspoken president Bruno De Carvalho was also critical of the team following their Europa League exit to Atletico Madrid in April.

Source: OPTA

Related Articles

    Story first published: Wednesday, June 6, 2018, 9:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 6, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    FIFA WORLD CUP 2018
    + More
    POLLS

    Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue