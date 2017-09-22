Jurgen Klopp slams critics for Liverpool's recent form

Bengaluru, September 22: Liverpool’s poor run of form since the international break has deeply concerned the fans and it is quite understandable that a part of the fanbase are furious with Jurgen Klopp for his inablity to find a solution.
However, in his latest press conference, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has said that the reaction to club's recent struggles have been overblown, suggesting there is a perception his side are "the worst team in the league."
Liverpool are currently without a win in their last four matches after they were knocked out in the third round of the Carabao Cup by Leicester City on Tuesday (September 19) night.
Klopp has insisted that his players have the character to help the side return to winning ways ahead of their return to Leicester on Saturday (September 23) in the Premier League.
"Yes, we have problems - that's why we only have eight points and not 15. That's the situation. We can make it more serious than it is, or take it like it is.
"Yes, we still have work to do and it would be the same if we had 15 points - it would only feel different.
"Yes, we have the right characters. Yes, sometimes we react really well, sometimes we don't react perfectly and we can improve in each part of our game.
"Character is nothing fixed, it's not to say: 'You cannot improve in this,' 'You cannot change your mentality' - of course you can.
"You only have to get used to it and if we take the right information of the things we've done so far, it always helps."
Klopp has also shown his support for his summer recruit Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain who has been singled out by many after his terrible display against Leicester City in the midweek.
"Ox had really, really good situations and then a few unlucky situations. I thought he did really good in the moments you could see he tried to adapt to the style of play and all that stuff.
"He had a little problem with a calf - it's not an injury, but a problem - and we all need to get used to this and manage it a little better.
"It's the first game from the start and nothing else. After a game you've lost and he didn't make the best game in his life then people probably ask 'Where's the impact he can make?' but I'm not in doubt about this."