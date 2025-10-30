PKL 2025: Puneri Paltan vs Telugu Titans Live Streaming Qualifier 2: When And Where To Watch Online And On TV?

Football Juventus Triumphs 3-1 Against Udinese As Yildiz Shines In Managerless Match

Juventus secured a crucial 3-1 win over Udinese, ending an eight-game winless streak. This victory moved them to sixth in Serie A. After parting ways with Igor Tudor, interim manager Massimo Brambilla led the team to their first win since defeating Inter on September 13. Juventus started strong with Dusan Vlahovic scoring a penalty just five minutes into the match.

Despite losing top scorer Keinan Davis to injury before halftime, Udinese equalised through Nicolo Zaniolo's goal during stoppage time. Juventus came back revitalised after the break but faced resistance from Udinese's goalkeeper Maduka Okoye, who made impressive saves against Lois Openda and Pierre Kalulu. However, Federico Gatti eventually restored Juventus' lead by heading in Andrea Cambiaso’s cross.

The pressure continued to mount on Udinese as Juventus were awarded another penalty following a VAR review. Saba Goglichidze was again at fault, and Yildiz confidently converted the spot-kick to secure the victory for his team. This win was vital for Juventus, who had been struggling in recent matches.

Yildiz has been a standout performer for Juventus even during their challenging period under Tudor. He matched Paul Pogba's record for most goals scored by a Juventus player before turning 21 in Serie A's three points for a win era, with 11 goals. His influence was evident as he led the team with seven shots and three attempted dribbles.

Juventus dominated the match statistically, achieving an expected goals (xG) total of 3.17 from 25 shots, 11 of which were on target. In contrast, Udinese managed only an xG of 0.51 from their eight attempts at Michele Di Gregorio's net. This statistical superiority highlighted Juventus' attacking prowess throughout the game.

Massimo Brambilla’s leadership brought much-needed relief to Juventus fans as they witnessed their team return to winning ways. The victory not only boosted morale but also improved their standing in Serie A, providing hope for better performances in upcoming matches.