Juventus bids adieu to a legend

Bengaluru, Mat 21: Twenty three years ago a young man made his debut as a goalkeeper for Parma at the age of 17. He first started off at Parma’s youth system as a midfielder and a goalkeeping crisis in the youth team prompted the coaches to use him as a makeshift goalkeeper thanks to his physical attributes.
Within two weeks he became a solid youth team goalkeeper at Parma. Such was the talent of Gianluigi Buffon. He kept a clean sheet in his first game for Parma against the Champions AC Milan who had players like George Weah and Roberto Baggio.
This was a sign that a truly talented goalkeeper had started his journey in Italy. Twenty three years later, this man has won everything the footballing world has to offer except for the Champions League and the Ballon d’or. Though goalkeepers are not know for winning this prestigious award, if there was ever a person who deserved it, Gigi Buffon has to be it.
You could also add Manuel Neuer to that short list. After painfully losing the Champions League final last year against Real Madrid at Cardiff, he suggested that he would have one last throw at the dice to get the coveted trophy for Juventus.
Sadly, it was ironic and cruel how Juventus were knocked out by the same team in the semis this Champions League. Juventus clawed their way back from a 0-3 deficit to make it 3-3 and Buffon’s celebrations for the third goal said it all. However, a cruel yet correct penalty decision knocked Juve and Gigi out of the tournament.
At the age of 40, Buffon has called it a day for Juventus, his last game for them was against Verona which they won 2-1 as the newly-crowned Serie A champions gave him a fitting farewell. This win gives him 9 Serie A titles, 5 Coppa Italia titles, 6 Supercoppa Italiana titles, a UEFA CUP (with Parma) and the biggest trophy of them all, a World Cup with Italy in 2006.
Buffon had first hinted that he will not be involved with football after this season. However, he seems to have changed his mind. He has stated that he will not play for any Italian club or drop to the second division. A move to foreign leagues or off pitch assignments as a pundit may be on the cards. Whatever his next move, his experience and personality will surely light up his next destination.
