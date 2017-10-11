Know your history maker - Jeakson Singh Thounaojam

Bengaluru, October 11: India have made quite a significant improvement in world football in recent times but the biggest step to the bigger stage by India to the global stage has to be the FIFA Under-17 World Cup which is being hosted in the country across six venues all over the country.
This is the first time a global footballing event of any level is being hosted by the country which lives for the game. Also, this is the first time India are participating in any format of the FIFA World Cup.
So far in the group stage, India have lost both of their two games. They lost the opener to USA 3-0 and lost the second game to Colombia 2-1 but the young Blues have managed to impress the whole nation especially in the second game.
In the game against Colombia, Indian midfielder Jeakson Singh Thounaojam marked his name in golden fonts in the history books of Indian football. The defensive midfielder from Manipur will be remembered forever as the player who scored India’s first ever goal in the World Cup.
Let us take a moment and tell you a few facts about the Manipur lad who made the whole country proud-
• Position : Defensive Midfielder
• Date of Birth : June 21, 2001
• Hailing from : Thoubal, Manipur
• Idols : Bhaichung Bhutia, Sergio Busquets
• Faovurite teams : Bengaluru FC, FC Barcelona
• Has a knack for mixed martial arts
• A product of the famed Chandigarh Football Academy (CFA)
• He later joined the Minerva Punjab FC Academy
• He is the cousin brother of Amarjit Singh Kiyam, the India Under-17 captain
A huge fan of Sergio Busquets, Jeakson follows a similar style of play to the Barcelona and Spain superstar who is regarded as one of the best players in defensive midfield.
During the Chandigarh trials, he was left out. Watched by the coach during the U-15 I-League final, he scored with a stunning free-kick, yet never made the cut.
Finally, when Minerva Punjab upstaged India U-17 in a friendly, he was the one who shone the brightest. And, now, he is India's first ever goalscorer in a FIFA world cup