Kolkata derby: ATK Mohun Bagan eye double as pride at stake for SC East Bengal

Chennai, February 19: SC East Bengal, who are already out of the play-offs contention having nothing but pride at stake as they take on arch-rivals and table toppers ATK Mohun Bagan , who eye a double in Match 99 of theIndian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 on Friday.
The prestigious Kolkata Derby marks its prestigious 100th year anniversary this year, but the two giants find themselves in opposite ends.
While ATK Mohun Bagan are currently leading the ISL 2020 21 table with 36 points and are the favourites to lift the Winners' Shield and thereby earn an automatci berth to AFC Champions League, SC East Bengal are languishing ninth, unable to recover from a poor start to the season.
When the two teams met in the opening leg, ATK Mohun Bagan 2-0, thanks to goals from Roy Krishna and Manvir Singh.
As they meet in the return leg, ATK will certainly be eyeing a double, especially going by their current form.
For ATK coach Antonio Lopez Habas and his players, a victory is essential in their march to the title.
"The derby is different. The attitude of the players, the level of pressure is different than other matches because you have the possibility to change the season with one victory. We'll be looking for three points like we've done in other matches. It's important for us to stay on top," said Habas.
His opposite number Robbie Fowler wil be watching from the stands as he is serving a suspension. But the Liverpool legend too would like to give something back to fans at home with a win to restore the pride.
Match details
The 100th Kolkata derby kicks off at 7.30pm IST at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda, Goa.
The match will be shown live on Star Sports for Indian audience.