La Liga comes up with broadcast innovations

Bengaluru, June 8: With the top flight of Spanish League football set to resume on Thursday (June 11) after a three-month break due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the La Liga has come up with many broadcast innovations including digitally recreated fan audio and virtual stands, as well as new camera shots.
The changes were forced mainly because of the unprecedented situation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic as the matches will have to played without fans.
The innovations have been implemented in two main areas -- virtualisation of stands and fan audio as well as new camera positions and the images they will offer to viewers.
Both will be carried out with the help of partners and implemented by Mediapro, the official production partner of La Liga.
"We've made these broadcasting changes so fans can enjoy action," said La Liga President Javier Tebas.
La Liga to trial virtual crowd noise option
The biggest change for the return of the competition is the virtualised broadcasting that La Liga will offer to international broadcast partners, which will allow matches to be seen in an attractive way that closely resembles how they looked and sounded before the competition was postponed.
For these broadcasts, the stands will be virtualised and will always offer to-scale images of seated fans wearing the colours of the home club.
La Liga to observe one minute silence in memory of those who lost their lives
The match itself will also be seen differently due to new camera positions. Some cameras will shift their location to positions where they would previously have affected the sightline of fans in the stands.
Among other examples, the aerial camera will modify its flight path to offer new shots, the bench camera will be moved to the opposite stand, while robotic cameras will be used in the tunnel for reasons of health safety.
La Liga, just like rest of the other sports leagues in world was suspended in the third week of March after the outbreak of the deadly virus, with Barcelona having a two-point lead over archrivals Real Madrid in the table
The Seville Derby, featuring hosts Sevilla FC against Real Betis, will mark the re-start of La Liga on Thursday.
La Liga Fixtures | Points Table
All of the proposed changes will be maintained as long as matches have to be played behind closed doors.
(With MSL Media inputs)