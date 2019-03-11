Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

La Liga feature: Morata feels at home in Atletico Madrid

By
Alvaro Morata
Alvaro Morata finally finds his feet at Atletico Madrid

Bengaluru, March 11: Alvaro Morata has made a habit of looking lost and aggrieved during five years wandering Europe's biggest clubs, but in Atletico Madrid he may finally have found one to call home.

Three goals in two games and another couple ruled out by VAR mean Morata looks a player revived since his January loan move from Chelsea.

He started well there too, before confidence shrivelled to the point where faith from fans and coaches turned to frustration, and a belief he was contributing to his own decline.

Yet there is reason to suspect the early surge at Atletico may be longer-lasting, with a return to Juventus in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday offering a reminder of how one of the game's most enigmatic talents is, aged 26, still to deliver on his potential.

Simeone effect

Simeone effect

"Alvaro has fantastic assets that suit our game. Hopefully he can continue the way he has started," Atletico boss Diego Simeone said recently.

Strong in the air, hardly sluggish, good with his feet and, at his best, decisive in front of goal, Morata has still struggled to convince an impressive list of managers he is a striker to rely on.

Struggles in Chelsea

Struggles in Chelsea

From Jose Mourinho, Carlo Ancelotti and Zinedine Zidane at Real Madrid, to Massimiliano Allegri at Juventus, and Antonio Conte and Maurizio Sarri at Chelsea, none were prepared to make him their number one for an extended period of time.

At Chelsea, the contrast was all the more stark given he followed Diego Costa and, less directly, Didier Drogba, who each set the standard for the kind of warrior-striker that not only scores goals but fights, harries and hurts the opposition too.

More sympathy

More sympathy

In that sense, Morata will not find any more sympathy at Atletico, where Costa has returned and is now his rival for a place alongside Antoine Griezmann, who would surely post more remarkable figures himself, were he not asked to do so much defensive work.

But Simeone has welcomed Morata with open arms, supporting him before he even arrived while a minority of fans scoffed at his history with Real Madrid.

Home feeling

Home feeling

For Morata too, feeling at home is likely less about the past and more about the present, a fresh start and the chance to feel wanted again.

"Sometimes you take a lot of turns and I needed a group like this, a coach and a team that trust me," Morata said. "I'm finally here.

(With inputs from Agencies)

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Monday, March 11, 2019, 15:05 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 11, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue