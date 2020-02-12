Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

La Liga feature: Valencia's Mestalla stadium offers a unique audio-visual experience

By
Mestalla Stadium
Five screens inside Mestalla stadium are centrally controlled to improve the fan experience before and during matches.

Bengaluru, February 12: Valencia FC's Mestalla Stadium offers fans a unique audio-visual experience through stadium's giant screens.

Displaying exclusive in-stadium content both before and during the game, the overall spectacle has been taken to a new level at the La Liga club's stadium.

Five screens inside Mestalla stadium are centrally controlled to improve the fan experience before and during matches.

Activations with club sponsors have increased commercial potential while creating new entertainment content.

Complete experience

Complete experience

Created with the aim of offering the fan a more complete experience, the club brought together different departments with the media team, its in-house audio-visual production department.

Together these teams developed a production plan that communicates the various initiatives of the club or its sponsors via creative content, broadcasting them via the screens to 55,000 spectators.

High definition

High definition

The five high-definition LED video screens of the Mestalla allow this content to be widely distributed.

"The screens can be seen from almost any location in the stadium which means a big audience for our content and also, additional exposure for sponsors who may be collaborating with us," said Valencia CF's audio-visual department head Javier Latorre.

Fan engagement

Fan engagement

Specially created content includes the club's internal initiatives as well as advertising, warm-up images, historic match footage and the starting elevens, which are divided across the different screens.

But in addition, there is space for special promotions from the club's sponsors that increase fan engagement at the same time.

Oldest stadium

Oldest stadium

At 96 years old, Mestalla is the oldest stadium in La Liga, but this has not stopped Valencia from utilising the space to create these modern audio-visual experiences.

Whatever form the new ideas take, Valencia's innovation will ensure that Mestalla remains one of the most spectacular and entertaining stadiums in the competition.

(Source: MSL Media)

More LA LIGA News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Wednesday, February 12, 2020, 14:10 [IST]
Other articles published on Feb 12, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue