La Liga feature: Valencia's Mestalla stadium offers a unique audio-visual experience

Complete experience
Created with the aim of offering the fan a more complete experience, the club brought together different departments with the media team, its in-house audio-visual production department.
Together these teams developed a production plan that communicates the various initiatives of the club or its sponsors via creative content, broadcasting them via the screens to 55,000 spectators.
High definition
The five high-definition LED video screens of the Mestalla allow this content to be widely distributed.
"The screens can be seen from almost any location in the stadium which means a big audience for our content and also, additional exposure for sponsors who may be collaborating with us," said Valencia CF's audio-visual department head Javier Latorre.
Fan engagement
Specially created content includes the club's internal initiatives as well as advertising, warm-up images, historic match footage and the starting elevens, which are divided across the different screens.
But in addition, there is space for special promotions from the club's sponsors that increase fan engagement at the same time.
Oldest stadium
At 96 years old, Mestalla is the oldest stadium in La Liga, but this has not stopped Valencia from utilising the space to create these modern audio-visual experiences.
Whatever form the new ideas take, Valencia's innovation will ensure that Mestalla remains one of the most spectacular and entertaining stadiums in the competition.