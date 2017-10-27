La Liga intends to use video technology from 2018-19 season

Madrid, Oct 27: La Liga is set to include video assistant referee (VAR) technology from next season, as indicated by the President of the Royal Spanish football federation.
The video assistant referee (VAR) is been used by football assistant referees that reviews decisions made by the head referee with the use of video footage and a headset for communication.
It can only be utilised to determine whether or not to award a goal or a penalty, in cases of mistaken player identity and for straight red cards.
The system has already been implemented in top European leagues like Italian League and German League and the Spanish Federation President has now hinted that soon from the next season, La Liga could also follow the same path to add the technology.
"For next season. That is our intention," Larrea told Cadena SER, adding that over 70 tests would first take place. "Technology is now coming into football and you have to accept it."
Although La Liga President Javier Tebas did not yet respond to Larrea's comments over such implication.
Earlier, Larrea also hinted that he is open to change the format of the two-legged Copa del Rey, however, suggested that it will only be possible if all the clubs come show their support for the change.
In Copa Del Ray, each phase of the cup from the round of 32 is played on two legs and much lower and mid-table teams have cited their dissatisfaction towards the format as they proposed that the two-legged format does not give minnows much of a chance. To this, Larreas claimed that they are open to change and will review the possibility for the next season.
"The current format has something, I like it," Larrea said. "I believe it is even good to play over two legs. It is what they wanted; we will change when they want to."