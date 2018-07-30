Leicester boss Claude Puel wards off transfer rumors on Harry Maguire, Kasper Schmeichel

Bengaluru, July 30: The World Cup performances of Harry Maguire and Kasper Schmeichel have put them on high transfer alert in the Premier League. Manchester United have made signing a center-back their priority and Harry Maguire is a perfect fit for the role. On the other hand, Chelsea are on verge of losing Thibaut Courtois to Real Madrid and have identified Kasper Schmeichel as the replacement.
However, Leicester City manager Claude Puel has made his intentions clear to keep both his players at bay and ward off any potential interest. Puel feels it’s too late on in the window to find adequate replacements.
England defender Harry Maguire is keen on a £65m move to Manchester United but will not force his departure, and Leicester are reluctant to sell. (Source: Mirror) pic.twitter.com/1znWNwKmyt— Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) July 30, 2018
"I think we can keep both players. It is crucial for us," he said after Leicester’s 2-1 friendly defeat to Udinese in Austria.
"We cannot lose players just a few days before the beginning of the season. We would not be able to find a solution and we cannot be behind.
"Kasper and Maguire are so valuable for us.”, said Puel. “It is important to maintain our structure, our squad and all our valuable players for the team," he added.
Since their fairytale Premier League championship win in the 2015-16 season, Leicester lost N’Golo Kante to Chelsea in the following season and then Riyad Mahrez to Manchester City this summer. The club were successful to retain Jamie Vardy, who formed a part of an integral trio up front in their best campaign.
Courtois will only be allowed to join Real Madrid if they find another 1st choice keeper first. Kasper Schmeichel, Petr Cech & Gianluigi Donnarumma are among the contenders. They like Jordan Pickford but Everton don't want to sell one of England's World Cup stars. #CFC (Standard)— ChelsTransfer (@ChelsTransfer) July 30, 2018
Another worry for Leicester is losing their stars to direct Premier League rivals. While both N’Golo Kante and Riyad Mahrez traded within the Premier League, Harry Maguire and Kasper Schmeichel face a similar fate.
Schmeichel has helped Leicester to Championship and Premier League titles since his £1m move from Leeds back in 2011, making 296 appearances across all competitions.
Leicester will hope to have both players in the ranks when they travel to Old Trafford for the opening match of the Premier League season on August 10.