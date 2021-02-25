Leicester City to rival West Ham for Jesse Lingard: What should be the Man Utd midfielder's decision?

Bengaluru, Feb 25: Leicester City are keeping tabs on West Ham United loanee Jesse Lingard who has starred for West Ham since joining on loan at the end of the January transfer window.
The English midfielder only has joined the Hammers on a six months deal but his outstanding form has led to suggestions the Hammers will try to sign the player permanently in the summer.
David Moyes’ side as of now does not have an obligation buy option, opening the door for other potential suitors. Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers is a fan of the England midfielder and as per rumours could contemplate a move should he maintain such a high standard.
Lingard's coming back to form
The 28-year-old endured a difficult past two-and-half-years with United, with the ace’s form dipping drastically. As a result, he was cast aside by Solskjaer from the first-team squad. He did not feature in any league games for the Red Devils this season and scored just once in 22 league appearances last term.
However, he was allowed to go on a loan spell to former United boss David Moyes in January and it looks to have turned his fortunes around. The 28-year-old has been a revelation on loan at West Ham having already netted thrice and assisted once in just four appearances. Moyes will also surely be keen on keeping the England international in east London after such a fine start.
Leicester link-up
Lingard only has one year remaining in his current United contract means he may not command a hefty fee. With Champions League football looking likely and Europa League more or less a guarantee, Leicester will be wise to invest in someone like Lingard for squad depth.
What should be Lingard's decision?
With the likes of Harvey Barnes, James Maddison and Praet already in the Leicester side, there's no guarantee he would be regular in the line-up. There is also an understanding that Solskjaer could recall in the side handing him the role of Juan Mata next year. But it seems too early to consider whether he can find a way to be an important player for United again. But at West Ham, he surely will be a star player playing day in and out which he must avail as of now after two years of struggle.