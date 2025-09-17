World Athletics Championships 2025: Sarvesh Kushare Promises To 'Keep Pushing For More' After PB In Tokyo

Football Narendra Modi Birthday: India PM gets special gift from Lionel Messi - Check Out! By MyKhel Staff Updated: Wednesday, September 17, 2025, 8:27 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is celebrating his 75th birthday today (September 17). And as a special gift, football legend Lionel Messi sent Modi a signed Argentina jersey from the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Messi is planning to visit India from December 13 to 15 this year. He will travel to Kolkata, Mumbai, and New Delhi. During his trip, Messi will meet PM Modi at his home in New Delhi on December 15.

While taking to IANS on Monday, Satadru Dutta, the man behind the Messi tour, said, "Messi has sent a signed jersey for PM Modi's 75th birthday."

Dutta also said that he will be trying to arrange a meeting between Messi and Modi. He also confirmed that the Argentina star is looking forward to meeting his fans in Mumbai and Delhi. This visit is important because Messi last came to India in 2011 for a football match in Kolkata. He enjoys strong support from Indian fans and has spoken about his excitement to visit the country again.

Apart from that, Messi is likely to come to India in November as well. Argentina will play a couple of friendly matches in Kerala and the Inter Miami star is expected to be present for those encounters.

Besides meeting Modi, Messi will take part in football events and concerts in major stadiums: Salt Lake in Kolkata, Wankhede in Mumbai, and Feroz Shah Kotla in Delhi. His visit will also include meeting fans, food festivals, and unveiling a giant mural made by his supporters.

Despite being 38, Messi remains in royal touch in club football. The former Barcelona player has already netted 27 goals and 10 assists for Inter Miami this season, in just 36 appearances. He was also excellent in their latest match on Tuesday, as he scored and assisted again in a 3-1 win over Seattle Sounders.