Liverpool close in on Brazilian starlet Marcelo Pitaluga: Things to know about him

Bengaluru, Sept. 15: Besides improving the first team Liverpool are gradually making sure that they add more budding talents to their ranks - who could in future turn up brightly for the first team squad.
Keeping that in mind, the Reds are now lining up a move for highly-rated 17-year-old Fluminense goalkeeper Marcelo Pitaluga.
The youngster will arrive at the club to compete at the youth level as of now however with time on his side to develop, he has huge promises to deliver at the top level.
Hence, we’ve taken a closer look at the talent the Reds will have at their disposal to nurture:
Career so far
The youngster will sign for the Reds despite playing any professional game yet. He is yet to get a breakthrough for Fluminense's senior squad, although he has made the first-team bench twice. He was impressive during Fluminense’s junior side in the Copa Sao Paulo this season. The youth team failed to advance into the knockout stage but Pitaluga shone, producing some rather spectacular saves in the process. He also has been an ever-present member in Brazil's youth squad, including U15, U16, and U17 levels. He also was part of the squad that won the U17 title back in 2019.
Liverpool scouted the keeper intensively
Liverpool goalkeeping coach John Achterberg kept a close eye on the youngster during the U-17 tournament as per reports. The rumors gathered pace when he was pictured with Alisson Becker and his brother in a training ground in Brazil. The involvement of the Reds coach as well as Alisson hence could be a big reason behind Liverpool making a move for him.
Playing style
Going by his performances in the Under-20 Copa São Paulo standing at 6′4″ the youngster reportedly has many similarities with Alisson in terms of being comfortable with the ball at his feet. Although, aerially he reportedly is weak but surely there is ample time left on his side to improve.
Transfer Fee
Liverpool reportedly will only pay €2million (£1.8million) for the keeper having reached a breakthrough in talks with the Brazilian side. However, the Latin American side reportedly will insert a 25% sell-on clause in the deal, meaning they could earn more in the future.