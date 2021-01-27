Liverpool close in on Derby County youngster Kaide Gordon: Things to know about him

Bengaluru, Jan. 27: With plenty of injuries throughout the season, Liverpool fans are waiting for any news on the transfer front.
Now as per the latest reports, there could be a breakthrough in the January window however that is about a centre back or even a senior team player.
According to The Telegraph, Liverpool are closing in on signing Derby County's 16-year-old exciting forward Kaide Gordon who has been getting rave reviews recently under Wayne Rooney.
Here are a couple of facts about the player:
His career so far
He was named Academy Player of the Season earlier in 2020 and only got his breakthrough in last December under Wayne Rooney coming on as a late substitute in Derby's 4-0 against Birmingham.
He is the fourth-youngest player to debut for the club at just 16 years, two months and 24 days. He has since featured as part of the Derby match-day squad regularly and club staff, manager Wayne Rooney both have delivered high hopes for the 16-year-old.
Playing Style
Gordon is a right-winger but can also act on the left flank or operate as an attacking midfielder down the middle. He is not a typical winger and more a type to stay near the number 10. He is suitable for playing the direct ball between the defensive line while also likes to make the cut from either of the wings to the open field and try to score from inside. However, he is still quite inexperienced and has a long way to go before he is ready to feature in the Premier League.
Transfer Fee
While no side wants to sell their best, young talents but Derby's dire financial situation means they are looking to garner cash from selling their top youth assets, as opposed to first-team players. He cannot sign professional terms until later this year but Liverpool are preparing a deal with Derby to sign him in advance in January. Liverpool could pay around £1million while the add-ons could take the deal up to around £3m.
Clubs Linked
Liverpool, however, are not the only side showing interest in him. Arch-rivals Manchester United are also reportedly keeping a close eye, but as per reports, the Premier League winners as of now are at the driving seat.