Lockdown Diaries: La Liga, Facebook launch special series for Indian fans

Bengaluru, May 20: La Liga and Facebook have started the countdown to announce the return of the Spanish football league by launching a special series called #BacktoWin, episodes of which will be shown once a week on La Liga's Facebook page @LaLiga until the competition returns.
This show will reveal the major news stories from across La Liga, including the umbrella strategy behind the return of La Liga top flight (Santander) and La Liga SmartBank (Premier Division), kick-off times and the new audiovisual broadcast features set to be rolled out between now and the end of the current campaign.
The weekly, 30-minute episodes of #BacktoWin will be aired up until Spanish League resumes.
La Liga is aggressively marketing its brand in India with cricket star and football aficionado, Rohit Sharma, joining its rank as one of its ambassadors, incidentally becoming the first non-footballers to be roped in that role.
Rohit Sharma to be the face of La Liga in India
La Liga president Javier Tebas will feature in the first episode, which will be shown on Wednesday (May 20) at 8pm IST on La Liga's Facebook page.
Each episode will see a leading figure from within La Liga take centre stage and will involve the participation of several players from both divisions, who will share their experiences of the quarantine period forced by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and their expectations when the competition resumes.
Recentlye Spanish La Liga had launched three exclusive programmes -- 'La Liga StayAtHome' , 'La Liga Nations' and 'La Liga Clubs' for football fans in the Indian subcontinent on its official Facebook page.
La Liga launches exclusive programmes for India fans
Football-related content focusing on the return to action will dominate the new show, with viewers set to be entertained with fascinating stats and storylines such as the race to be crowned La Liga's top scorer and the latest news, including the new audiovisual features set to be incorporated into match broadcasts.
"Through this initiative, we'll bring exciting and engaging football-related content to the fans who're eagerly waiting to hear from their idols. We hope that the show will further expand our fan base to a much larger and diverse audience and help us spread the joy of football," said La Liga India Managind Director Jose Antonio Cachaza.
#BacktoWin is a show for all La Liga fans around the world and will be available on Faebook exclusively in the Indian sub-continent.
