Louis van Gaal slams Ed Woodward for failing to sign ‘high quality’ signings

London, May 31: Former Manchester United manager Louis Van Gaal has again hit out at his former club but this time CEO Ed Woodward became his target.
The Dutch manager who spent two seasons at Old Trafford and worked with Woodward for several transfers has now slammed the latter and accused him of failing to provide him with top transfer targets.
Van Gaal spent nearly £250m during his stint at the club with a prospect of overhauling the transition of the squad, which they were lacking after the departure of Sir Alex Ferguson. However, four years down the line, most of his transfers have turned out to be a failure.
Either majority of his players already have left the club or some of them are on the verge of quitting. Only three of his big signings, Ander Herrera, Anthony Martial and Sergio Ramos more or less succeeded at the club to some extent.
While talking about his transfer and failed tenure at the club in a recent interview, LVG targetted United Chief Woodward pointing out his failure to land his top transfer targets.
LVG without naming anyone admitted that he is “disappointed” with some people at Manchester United and should he got his transfer targets during his stint at Old Trafford, his tenure could have been better.
"I asked many, many times for players of the highest quality. But I didn’t get the players I wanted," said Van Gaal.
"I’m disappointed in certain human beings at United — and they know I’m disappointed.
"I am an emotional guy, I say too much in interviews. I am always authentic. You see what you see with me," admitted van Gaal.
However, the former Bayern and Barca manager, along with the grudge, on the other hand, also mentioned two names for whom he is proud.
The Veteran boss recounted his grooming and giving the debuts to Rashford and Lingard who now has become an integral part of United's first team and claims it is the proudest moment of his time at Manchester United.
“Rashford is a big talent. When they are talents in your time, you are a lucky manager,” van Gaal told the History channel.
“In my first year at United, I had other talents from a lower level.
“Only Lingard and Rashford came the second year, then they were growing up. I’m always proud when you win something.
“I was very proud, for example, that we won the FA Cup with United and with those players.
“I don’t want 30-aged stars in my group. You make space for youngsters.
“Everywhere I have worked, I give three or four youngsters, depending on the quality of their youth department, the chance to develop in the first selection.”
Since the debuts Rashford went on scoring 32 times in his 123 appearances for the club, whereas Lingard has managed 131 appearances for the club, scoring 24 goals.
