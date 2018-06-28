Football
FIFA World Cup 2018 Russia

Lucky red? Messi wears ribbon sent to him by reporter's mum at World Cup

Lionel Messi showed an incredible gesture to an Argentine journalist
Lionel Messi showed an incredible gesture to an Argentine journalist

Moscow, June 28: Argentina star Lionel Messi revealed he wore a lucky ribbon sent to him by a reporter's mum after leading his team into the last 16 at the World Cup.

Argentina players crying showed relief - Crespo

Messi opened his account at Russia 2018 with a goal in Argentina's crucial 2-1 win over Nigeria Tuesday.

The star forward struggled at the World Cup before that classy strike, which helped Jorge Sampaoli's men clinch second spot in Group D.

Messi, 31, later revealed he wore a red ribbon, sent to him by a reporter's mum following his team's draw with Iceland, around his left ankle.

"Look," he said, showing the ribbon under his sock when asked about it by the stunned reporter.

Argentina, who have struggled so far in Russia, had Marcos Rojo to thank for progression after the defender's 86th-minute winner against Nigeria.

Sampaoli's team face France in the round of 16 in Kazan Saturday.

Source: OPTA

    Story first published: Thursday, June 28, 2018, 7:00 [IST]
