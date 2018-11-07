Luka Modric linked with Juventus move

Bengaluru, November 7: Real Madrid star midfielder Luka Modric is set to join Juventus next year as per reports from Spanish outlet Don Balon.
Modric has been linked with a move to Inter Milan in recent months, but it appears the Croatia midfielder might be heading to the Serie A champions.
Juventus are interested in signing Modric, in a bid to fortify the midfield and make a real challenge in Europe during Cristiano Ronaldo’s time with the club.
Modric is also believed to have received offers from the Premier League and MLS as well. However, Turin could be a tempting destination and he could also be joined by Zinedine Zidane and Marcelo with the two also linked with the Italian champion.
Modric was awared the FIFA Best Player in the World last season following his stunning World Cup campaign and exploits in the Champions League.
However, Real Madrid have started this season in the worst possible fashion and have already parted ways with their manager Julen Lopetegui.
It is not surprising to see the stars of Real Madrid getting linked with moves abroad, therefore. Modric and Marcelo are the two players who are linked strongly with exits and both have been linked with Juventus moves.
With their friend and former Real Madrid teammate Luka Modric already at the Turin club, it will not be a big surprise if the duo actually move there. It is believed that Modric is frustrated in Spain following the criticisms he is facing by the media in Spain.
Barcelona-based outlet Sport have offered a brutal assessment of Modric and three other Real stars Sergio Ramos, Gareth Bale and Marco Asensio.
“Modric is a shell of his past self. Slow, without ideas, passive, no energy. He’s disappeared,” they wrote.
“The Croatian has lost freshness and agility to move the ball and the play collapses on him.
“He wanted to go to Inter in the summer and maybe Madrid should have let him.”