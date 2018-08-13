Manchester United set to introduce first ever director of football after failed transfer window

Bengaluru, August 13: Manchester United are planning to appoint a director of football for the first time in their club history following the reaction to their disappointing summer transfer window, according to reports.
Manchester United made three new signings in the transfer market. Shakhtar Donetsk midfielder Fred, Porto defender Dalot and Stoke City goalkeeper Lee Grant joined the squad. However, manager Jose Mourinho was left frustrated by the failure to land a new centre-back and possibly a right winger. The Portuguese boss also appeared to have criticised CEO Ed Woodward several times during the pre-season tour.
But to learn from the circumstances, it is believed that United are set to follow the modern trend of adding a connection between the manager and the board, especially since the transfer window was adjudged a failure for United, and a director of football could be announced in the coming days to ease the matter.
The Red Devils plan to revamp their recruitment policy once the current restructure of the club and expansion of facilities is complete. A director of football would be appointed to provide the extra layer of expertise to identify players and suggest future manager appointments.
United have not had a director of football in their 140-year history but just like clubs like Manchester City, Sevilla, Roma and Arsenal etc, they are expected to follow the footprint.
However, the appointment of a director of football will not lower the power of Mourinho or Woodward as both will continue to be involved heavily in identifying and signing targets. The new director of football will only be tasked with streamlining the process.
According to the Guardian, Manchester United are set to appoint a director of football. This is huge news. Woodward will no longer be negotiating the transfers. He’s great at getting the sponsorships in, but when it comes to brining in players, he’s crap. Very good news if true.— Ryan. 🔴 (@Vintage_Utd) August 11, 2018
Following the 2-1 win over Leicester, Mourinho also hinted at the same possible event and suggested that as of now most of the managers in top-tier football are mostly head coaches, not managers.
"I had my plans for many months and I find myself with the market closed in a situation I did not think I would be in," he said. "I think football is changing and managers should be called head coaches."
Appointing a sporting director or director of football has been beneficial to most of the clubs. One of the primary reasons for the current popularity of such a role is the fact that, now, managers rarely last longer than a couple of years in any job. Hence, when he departs, he leaves a certain set of staff and players of his adopted selection. And if the squad is not handed to the next manager who fits the profile properly, the team might face a lot of barriers at first.
At United, it is understood that the main purpose of recruiting a director of football is to streamline the transfer process. However, there are still concerns over Mourinho's long-term Old Trafford career and consequently, the move could well turn out to be beneficiary for the club.