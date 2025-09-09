Football Luka Modric Commends Petar Sucic's Potential After Transfer To Inter Milan Luka Modric believes Petar Sucic can lead the next generation of Croatian players following his transfer to Inter Milan. Modric highlights Sucic's talent and potential impact on Croatian football. By Mykhel Team Published: Tuesday, September 9, 2025, 18:06 [IST]

Luka Modric has high hopes for Petar Sucic, believing he can elevate the next wave of Croatian football talent beyond previous achievements. Modric, alongside Ivan Rakitic, Marcelo Brozovic, and Ivan Perisic, was instrumental in Croatia's second and third-place finishes at the 2018 and 2022 World Cups. Sucic, at just 21, played a key role in Croatia's recent World Cup qualifier victories over the Faroe Islands and Montenegro.

After Croatia's win against Montenegro, Modric praised Sucic but humorously hoped the young player wouldn't be too tough on him during their upcoming Milan derby clash. "He's a very strong player and a great guy," Modric told SportMediaset. Sucic joined Inter from Dinamo Zagreb this summer and made an impact by assisting off the bench at the Club World Cup for his new club.

Modric expressed his admiration for Sucic's abilities, noting that they've already played together and that Sucic has proven his skills. "It's no coincidence that he's signed for a top club like Inter," Modric remarked. He believes fans will soon recognize Sucic's talent as he continues to develop. Modric enjoys playing alongside him and hopes for mutual respect when they face off in the derby.

Modric sees potential in young players like Sucic to surpass his generation's achievements. "Our generation felt unrepeatable; it achieved incredible results," he said. However, with talents like Sucic emerging, there is hope for even greater accomplishments in Croatian football. The midfielder is optimistic about what the future holds for these rising stars.

The transition from Dinamo Zagreb to Inter marks a significant step in Sucic's career. His performance at such a young age highlights his potential to become a key figure in both club and international football. As he continues to grow under the guidance of experienced players like Modric, expectations are high for what he can achieve.