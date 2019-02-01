Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Monaco swap Tielemans for Leicester's Silva

By Opta
Youri Tielemans
Adrien Silva has left Leicester City to join Monaco on loan, with Youri Tielemans moving the other way to the Premier League club.

Monaco, February 1: Monaco have completed the loan signing of Adrien Silva from Leicester City, who have brought in Youri Tielemans from the Ligue 1 strugglers as part of the deal.

Tielemans joined Monaco from Anderlecht in 2017 but has struggled to fulfil his undoubted potential, while Silva has been unable to break through for Leicester.

Silva played under Leonardo Jardim at Sporting CP and will be reunited with his old boss at Stade Louis II.

"I am very happy to join Monaco," Silva told the club's official website.

"I look forward to meeting my team-mates, and doing my best to help the club reverse the situation."

Belgium international Tielemans, meanwhile, is keen to get started after joining the Foxes, with both players switching clubs for the rest of the season.

"I'm really excited to get going," the 21-year-old told Leicester's website.

"The Premier League is one of the best leagues in the world and when I was young, I always watched Premier League games. I'm really happy to be here and I'm excited to get started.

"It's a big family. Everybody is really kind and really good with me. I think it will be really good here."

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Friday, February 1, 2019, 2:40 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 1, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue