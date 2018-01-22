Mum wanted me to score hat-trick against East Bengal in Kolkata Derby: Mohun Bagan's Dipanda Dicka

Kolkata, January 22: Aser Pierrick Dipanda Dicka, the hero of Sunday's Kolkata Derby for Mohun Bagan, revealed it was his mother's words of encouragement which motivated him to do better in the I-League.
Dipanda Dicka scored a brace in Bagan's 2-0 win over arch-rivals East Bengal. Although Dipanda Dicka appears to be in good touch, he was close to being axed from the Bagan squad after consistently missing sitters. His teammate, Ansumana Kromah, was let go recently after a string of poor shows. Dipanda Dicka was next in the firing line.
A day before the Derby, Dipanda Dicka said he received a call from his mother, urging him to go for a hat-trick against East Bengal. "Mother called me from our home in Douata, Cameroon on Sunday morning," he said. "After having heard about the club officials' plans to omit me from the team this season if I had failed, she gave me some encouragement. She said she wanted a hat-trick from me in the derby. I had chances of scoring a hat-trick, but failed to convert. That is why I felt little sad."
Given Dipanda Dicka scored the winning goals in the Derby, he is now the toast of Bagan's fans. He was even spotted at a popular mall in Kolkata shopping for a woolen shawl for his mother.
Bagan supporters were seen flocking to the Cameroonian up to the dressing room. The presence of police and security guards did not stop Bagan supporters from reaching out to their hero on Sunday.
Dipanda Dicka further revealed teammate Sony Norde, who is to undergo a knee surgery, motivated him ahead of the Kolkata Derby. “After Saturday’s training, Sony came to me and patted me on the shoulder saying I will have to take the responsibility in his absence. Sony’s words charged me and it strengthened further after my mother’s inspirational messages.”
When asked how he would mark the derby celebration, Dipanda, with seven goals to his name in the I-League, said: "I have beautiful dog, Snooky, in home here in Kolkata. I will spend time with him.”