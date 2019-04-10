Pele reaches back home in Brazil

Bengaluru, April 10: Brazilian football legend Pele arrived back home in Brazil after a spell in a hospital in Paris and was immediately taken to a Sao Paulo clinic for further urinary tests, doctors said.
"At the moment, he is undergoing admission exams and his health is good," doctors at the Israelite Albert Einstein Hospital said in a brief statement.
Considered by many as the game's finest player and the only man to have won three World Cups, Pele was hospitalised in France last week after suffering a fever following an event in the city with French World Cup-winner Kylian Mbappe.
I met Kylian Mbappe and his parents last night in Paris at @Hublot event. We talked goals, World Cups and watches. Great company! /Estive com @KMbappe e seus pais ontem à noite, durante um evento da @Hublot em Paris. Falamos sobre gols, Copas do Mundo e relógios. Grande encontro! pic.twitter.com/U63hLWy0mV— Pelé (@Pele) April 3, 2019
The 78-year old former Santos player was diagnosed as suffering from a urinary infection and was treated with antibiotics and was discharged later.
He arrived back in his home state on Tuesday (April 9).
Doctors said the urinary infection had been cured but did not give more details about what were believed to be routine tests at the hospital where he has been treated on several occasions previously.
Pele has had several health issues in recent years. A similar infection put him in intensive care in November 2014.
In 2016, was unable to light the flame at the Rio Olympics because of severe pain in the hip. In January 2018, he cancelled a trip to London fearing a "stressful" and "tiring" journey.
