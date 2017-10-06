PM Narendra Modi welcomes the world for India's first FIFA tournament

New Delhi, October 6: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has welcomed all the participating nations and wished them luck for the U-17 World Cup, India's first ever FIFA tournament.
The World Cup starts Friday (October 6) with matches in Delhi and Mumbai.
"A warm welcome and best wishes to all teams taking part in the FIFA U-17 World Cup. I am sure the World Cup will be a treat for football lovers," the Prime Minister said.
A warm welcome and best wishes to all teams taking part in the @FIFAcom. I am sure #FIFAU17WC will be a treat for football lovers.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 6, 2017
Modi will be a part of the World Cup's opening day proceedings, which will include a small ceremony at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.
The tournament will be played in six cities - New Delhi, Navi Mumbai, Kolkata, Guwahati, Kochi and Margao.
Modi will be accompanied by FIFA General Secretary Fatma Samoura and Head of FIFA tournaments Jaime Yarza on the inaugural day.
Indian football greats I.M. Vijayan, Bhaichung Bhutia and current national team captain Sunil Chhetri are also likely to be a part of the historical moment.