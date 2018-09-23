Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Pochettino never doubts 'special' Kane

By
Tottenham star Harry Kane
Tottenham star Harry Kane

Brighton, September 23: Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino insisted he never doubts Harry Kane, labelling the forward a "special player".

Kane had gone five matches without a goal for club and country before opening the scoring from the penalty spot in Spurs' 2-1 win over Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday (September 22).

The England international, who has been prolific in recent seasons, took his tally to three this campaign.

Speaking after his team ended a three-match losing run, Pochettino said he never questioned the 25-year-old's ability.

"Always for me Harry is one of the best. He is one of best players in our team. I don't have doubt," he told a news conference.

"It's always a guarantee to have him on the pitch, because he's a special player.

"For me he's a great player, not because he scored. When he didn't score in the past it was the same."

Erik Lamela came off the bench and scored for the second straight Premier League game, before Tottenham conceded late as Anthony Knockaert struck.

Pochettino was happy for the Argentina international, saying: "I hope that he feels well and can add his quality every time that we demand his quality.

"I am happy for him because it was a great goal. He finished an action that was fantastic from the team and that's why I am so happy."

Spurs are fifth in the Premier League, six points behind leaders Liverpool.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
FullTime: RMD 1 - 0 ESP
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Story first published: Sunday, September 23, 2018, 8:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 23, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue