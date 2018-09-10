Football

Pogba dismisses Barcelona rumors

Written By:
Paul Pogba
Paul Pogba

Kolkata, September 10: Ever since his successful FIFA World Cup 2018 campaign in Russia ended, Paul Pogba has been linked with a potential move to La Liga champions Barcelona.

His strained relationship with current Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho fuelled further speculations about a possible switch to the Camp Nou.

However, in a recent interview with Telefoot, Pogba has denied the rumours.

"I’m under contract," said Pogba.

"There were little things with the coach , the relationship is always the same.

"We have goals in common, we want to win, that’s all that matters. As long as you do not see me with the Barcelona jersey, it’s because I’m in Manchester. It will always be rumours," Pogba added.

    Story first published: Monday, September 10, 2018, 10:00 [IST]
