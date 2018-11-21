Qatar 2022: The countdown begins

Eight stadiums
The organisers are building only eight stadiums for the one-month tournament and are promising to deliver the completed venues two years before the kick off.
One is already completed -- the Khalifa International Stadium in the capital Doha which reopened in May last year after renovations, including the installation of a cooling system that can take the temperature in the venue down to the mid-teens.
It hosted last year's season-ending Emir's Cup final featuring two former Barcelona legends -- Xavi Hernandez-led Al Sadd vs Michael Laudrup coached Al Rayyan.
Northerly venue
The Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor will be the most northerly venue, seating some 60,000 in a stadium covered by a giant tent structure, but the rest are in and round Doha, making for a World Cup that will have little in common with those that have come before it.
Qatar will be the smallest country to host the finals, with the distance between the two furthest venues a mere 72 kilometres.
Momentous occasion
The Local Organising Committee (Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy) Secretary General HE Hassan Al Thawadi said it would be a momentous occasion for the whole Arab world.
"In four years' time, 1.5 million fans will descend on Qatar from every corner of the globe and billions more will tune in on their TVs, smartphones and tablets to watch 28 days of football. It will be a momentous occasion for the teams participating, the fans watching, and, which is eagerly anticipating hosting the showpiece event of the most popular sport in the world for the first time ever," said Al Thawadi.
Massive potential
FIFA President Gianni Infantino said the tournament had massive potential to break down cultural stereotypes and bring people together through football.
"This World Cup is a unique opportunity - a chance to show the world what this region can offer; for football, but also for anybody in the world to come and visit a beautiful place, learn about a new culture and meet new people and discover new places."