Qatar unveils design for 2022 World Cup stadium in Lusail

Fanar lanterns
Renowned British firm Foster + Partners provided the design concept for the stadium. The venue's golden vessel takes its inspiration from an Arab architectural sense as much as it does from literal symbolism by celebrating the region's ancient tradition of craftsmanship.
The design features ‘fanar' lanterns and intricately detailed bowls that have been created for centuries in the region.
To be complete in 2020
Construction of the stadium, which is being delivered by a joint venture comprising Qatari firm HBK Contracting Company and China Railway Construction Corporation, is already well underway.
With the substructure complete, concrete superstructure and infrastructure works are progressing in all zones, while internal works have commenced in the west stand. Construction of the stadium is set to be completed in 2020.
Eighth stadium design
This is the eighth stadium design to be unveiled by the SC, which is responsible for delivering the infrastructure and host country planning required for 2022 and ensuring it leaves a lasting legacy for Qatar, the region and the world.
Khalifa International Stadium became the first tournament-ready venue in 2017, while two more stadiums will be completed early next year - Al Wakrah Stadium and Al Bayt Stadium - Al Khor City.
Community space
After the Qatar 2022 World Cup, Lusail Stadium will be transformed into a community space, including schools, shops, cafes, sports facilities and health clinics.
This multi-purpose community hub will allow people to find everything they need under one roof - the original roof of the football stadium.