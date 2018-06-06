Raphael Varane: It will be difficult to match Zidane as coach

Mumbai, June 6: Real Madrid centre-back Raphael Varane has praised Zinedine Zidane for his successful coaching stint at the Los Blancos.
After his successful two-and-a-half-year tenure, where Real won a total of nine trophies including three UEFA Champions League trophies in a row and a La Liga trophy (2016/17), Zidane recently stepped down from the head coach role.
A key player during Zidane’s tenure at Real, Varane feels that it will be not easy for anyone to emulate the Frenchman's success as a coach.
"It takes a good coach who is able to succeed in the context of Real Madrid where there is a lot of pressure and a lot is expected from him, the 25-year-old was quoted as saying in Spanish daily Marca.
"It'll be difficult to match Zidane, but we can't ask the one who comes to win so much in such a short time but to adapt to Real Madrid. There're great coaches in the market and it'll take a coach with character.
"Zidane didn't warn us and we didn't know anything.
"We'll see if I meet with him in the future in the national team. I had an excellent relationship with Zidane, as he brought me to Madrid."
Varane is happy with his efforts in the current season where he played more games than the previous two seasons. He played a total of 44 matches for The Whites in 2017/18, including 27 matches in La Liga.
"I think this year I've been more of a regular starter and I've concluded a full season. Each one has his qualities and I've had an evolution over the years.
"I've my personality and it hasn't gone wrong for me. We've won Champions League and this year in the key moments I've been there.
"I wanted to show Zidane that he could always count on me and show what I'm capable of."
