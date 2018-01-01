Real Madrid set to bid for Chelsea star Eden Hazard

Bengaluru, January 1: Champions League holders Real Madrid are preparing an opening £120million bid for unsettled Chelsea superstar Eden Hazard.
The Spanish giants are willing to smash the British transfer record to land the ex-Lille forward, who is in his sixth season with the West London giants.
Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane will use the Belgian’s contract situation at Chelsea, with two full seasons left, to make him a Galactico.
Hazard was left out of Saturday's starting XI against Stoke, and was an un-used substitute as the Blues cruised to a 5-0 victory.
Hazard’s current terms expire in 2020 and Real can crank up the pressure on the Premier League champions to sell.
They know Hazard’s value will drop dramatically when if he gets within a year of his deal expiring, which gives Chelsea a massive dilemma on whether to cash in.
Last week Hazard's father Thierry told Belgian newspaper, Eden is waiting to hear if Real Madrid want him.
Thierry said: "Eden has refused a contract extension to able, if necessary, to follow interest from Real Madrid."
He also confirmed there had been "no contact" from the Spanish champions yet.
Hazard’s idol as a kid was current Real boss Zidane and he has insisted it would be a “dream” to play for him.
In November he said: “Everyone knows the respect I have for Zidane as a player, but also as a manager. He was my idol.
“I do not know what will happen in my career in the future. However, for sure, to play under Zidane would be a dream.”
Chelsea are ready to make him the highest paid player in Premier League history with a new contract extension worth £300,000 a week.
Hazard, 26, has been a long-term target of Real Madrid for many years now. But, the success on the pitch on a regular basis never made them desperate for Hazard.
This season, the Los Blancos have been left behind by some distance by their rivals Barcelona and they also lost the El Clasico recently.
It is therefore believed that Zidane is now looking to bring Hazard to give his side that edge once again which has been missing.