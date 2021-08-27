Ronaldo to PSG? We haven't even thought about it – Al-Khelaifi shuts door on possible Messi union

Paris, August 27: Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi dismissed the possibility of Cristiano Ronaldo joining fellow superstar Lionel Messi at the Ligue 1 giants, insisting "we haven't even thought about it".
Ronaldo is expected to leave Juventus before the transfer window closes, with the former Manchester United star reportedly in talks to sign for Premier League champions Manchester City in a stunning deal.
PSG have also been linked with the 36-year-old and five-time Ballon d'Or winner, who is in the final year of his Juve contract in Turin – where the Portugal captain arrived from Real Madrid in 2018.
The possibility of former Madrid and Barcelona foes Ronaldo and Messi joining forces in Paris has excited fans, but Al-Khelaifi slammed the door shut on the Portuguese forward moving to the French capital.
"We haven't even thought about it," Al-Khelaifi told beIN Sports.
Since turning 30 in February 2015, Ronaldo has been directly involved in 392 goals in 356 games for club and country.
392 - Since turning 30 in February 2015, Cristiano Ronaldo has been directly involved in 392 goals in 356 games for club and country:
Club: 295 games, 263 goals, 63 assists
Country: 61 games, 57 goals, 9 assists
Ronaldo has scored 263 goals and supplied 63 assists in 295 club appearances, while he has managed 57 goals and nine assists in 61 international fixtures during that period.
It comes as PSG star Kylian Mbappe looks to leave the club, with Madrid reportedly closing in on the France international.
Despite Mbappe being out of contract at the end of the season, Madrid are believed to have offered €180million.
Al-Khelaifi said: "The club's stance is clear, nothing has changed.
"Everything is still the same, we will not change [our stance] or repeat it."
Mbappe has scored 133 goals and provided 58 assists across 174 games over four years at PSG since arriving from Monaco.
The 22-year-old's 191 goal involvements since his debut rank third among players in Europe's top five leagues in that time, behind Messi (236) and Bayern Munich superstar Robert Lewandowski (213).
Mbappe was on target as Mauricio Pochettino's PSG overcame Brest 4-2 in Ligue 1 last week.
PSG's Mbappe scored his fourth Ligue 1 headed goal, his first with for club and his first since March 2017 with Monaco at Caen.
Mbappe has been decisive in eight consecutive Ligue 1 games (eight goals, three assists), his second-best run in the top-flight, behind February-November 2020 (10).