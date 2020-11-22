Rumour Has It: Man City set to offer Sterling, Jesus new deals as they target another forward

London, Nov 22: Manchester City are reportedly set to extend the contracts of Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus as they consider another forward.
Pep Guardiola signed a two-year extension at City this week, keeping him at the Premier League giants until 2023.
And more re-signings look set to follow.
TOP STORY – MAN CITY SET TO OFFER NEW DEALS TO STERLING, JESUS
Manchester City are set to offer Raheem Sterling a new deal, according to the Mirror.
Sterling, 25, is contracted at City until 2023, but the club are hopeful he will renew on improved terms.
EXCLUSIVE: Man City set to offer Raheem Sterling new deal after securing Pep Guardiola extension | @MullockSMirror https://t.co/LCaNu45A2K— Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) November 21, 2020
Also under contract until 2023, Jesus is set for a bumper new deal, the Daily Star reports.
ROUND-UP
- Staying at Manchester City and Pep Guardiola is considering Benfica and Uruguay forward Darwin Nunez as a successor to Sergio Aguero, according to The Telegraph. Aguero is out of contract at the end of the season.
Pep Guardiola considering Benfica striker Darwin Nunez as option for Sergio Aguero's successor - @mcgrathmike https://t.co/bcvj836XJc— Telegraph Football (@TeleFootball) November 21, 2020
- Also coming out of contract at the end of the campaign is Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum. Corriere dello Sport says Inter are eyeing the midfielder in January, while the Serie A giants are also looking at Udinese star Rodrigo De Paul as they consider selling Christian Eriksen.
- As Olivier Giroud struggles for game time at Chelsea, the striker is linked with a move. The Mirror says David Beckham's Inter Miami are considering making an offer for the France international in January.
- Yet to play in the Premier League this season, Dean Henderson may look to leave Manchester United. The Sun reports the goalkeeper wants a January loan move to boost his chances of keeping his spot in England's squad for next year's European Championship. It says Leeds United and Brighton and Hove Albion are interested.
- Another Manchester United goalkeeper seeking an exit is Sergio Romero. The Mirror reports United are prepared to accept £2.5million for Romero in January, having wanted double that during the close season.