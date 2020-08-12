Football
Sanchez a doubt for Europa League semi-final after Inter confirm hamstring injury

By Joe Wright

Milan, Aug 12: Alexis Sanchez is facing a race to be fit for the Europa League semi-finals after tests showed the Inter forward has a hamstring injury.

The Chile international received treatment during the 2-1 quarter-final win over Bayer Leverkusen in Dusseldorf on Monday and finished the match with heavy strapping over his right thigh.

In a statement released on Wednesday, Inter confirmed: "Alexis Sanchez underwent medical tests this morning in Duisburg after suffering an injury during our match against Bayer Leverkusen.

"The tests confirmed that he has suffered a strain in his right hamstring. His condition will continue to be reassessed over the next few days."

Inter face Shakhtar Donetsk, who beat Basel 4-1 in the last eight, in a semi-final clash in Dusseldorf on August 17.

Sanchez, 31, has made 30 appearances for Inter in 2019-20.

After initially joining on loan from Manchester United, he made the move permanent last week after the Red Devils reached an agreement over rescinding his contract.

Story first published: Wednesday, August 12, 2020, 22:00 [IST]
