Sergio Ramos stars in Real Madrid's El Clasico win against Barcelona

Bengaluru, October 24: Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos once again proved to be the man for the big occasion as he converted a fiercely debated penalty to help his side to a 3-1 win over rivals Barcelona in the El Clasico at an empty Camp Nou in La Liga on Saturday.
Ramos, making a record 45th appearance in the El Clasico was awarded the spot-kick following a VAR review, after falling in the area when his shirt was tugged by Barcelona's Clement Lenglet as the pair contested a corner.
The defender showed his customary calm to score from the spot in the 63rd minute and restore the champions' lead, after Federico Valverde had opened the scoring in the fifth minute only for Barcelona's 17-year-old forward Ansu Fati to equalise less than three minutes later.
Barcelona literally ran out of gas in the second half and Real Madrid missed two big chances to seal the points after Ramos' penalty.
But substitute Luka Modric finally clinched it with a goal in the stoppage time.
Barcelona vs Real Madrid El Clasico Preview
The last time the two sides met in an El Clasico in March at the Santiago Bernabeu, Real Madrid took home all the three points on offer, winning 2-0 through Vinicius Junior and Mariano Diaz goals.
Real won again this time and for a change it was at Camp Nou, where they had not defeated Barcelona since 2016.
The result also helped Zinedine Zidane's men to move temporarily to the top of the La Liga standings, while Ronald Keoman's Barcelona are surprisingly lying 10th in the table.
With all matches La Liga matches being staged behind closed doors in compliance with the strict medical regulations aimed at reducing the impact of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, this was the first El Clasico held without fans in attendance.
The second El Clasico of the season will be played at Real Madrid's home ground of Santiago Bernanebu on April 11.
(With inputs from Agencies)